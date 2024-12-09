The event featured an insightful panel led by Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings, and founder of Tulah, a new clinical wellness sanctuary that aims to merge ancient healing practices with modern wellness technologies. Tennis legend Leander Paes and cultural expert Suhel Seth also shared their perspectives on integrating sports, leadership, and holistic health…reports Asian Lite News

Against the backdrop of the IGF Middle East & Africa, an exclusive event, Harmony in Health: Rethinking Holistic Well-being, gathered thought leaders and wellness pioneers at the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for a dynamic discussion on the future of health.

This exclusive event featured a powerhouse panel led by Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings, Chairman of the UAE-India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC), and founder of the upcoming Tulåh clinical wellness sanctuary, a key partner in the discussion.

Joining him were two influential figures, Suhel Seth, the bold marketing and leadership expert known for his sharp insights, and tennis legend Leander Paes, a Padma Bhushan recipient with 18 Grand Slam titles and a legacy of resilience and leadership. Together, they sparked engaging conversations, offering a unique mix of expertise that made the event truly unforgettable.

Moderated by BBC’s Ben Thompson, the panel explored the intersection of ancient healing practices and modern wellness innovation, with a special focus on Ayurveda, sports, leadership, and holistic health. As the event unfolded, the speakers delved into how traditional wisdom and contemporary advancements can converge to create a transformative approach to health and well-being.

Faizal Kottikollon opened the session by sharing his vision for Tulåh, emphasizing the importance of merging ancient wellness practices with cutting-edge innovations.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of modern life, it is essential to return to the roots of holistic health. At Tulåh, we are committed to bringing ancient wisdom, such as Ayurveda, into the fold of modern wellness practices, creating a balanced and sustainable approach to health that will impact future generations,” he said.

Kottikollon also emphasized Tulåh’s mission to create a sustainable wellness ecosystem that promotes balance across body, mind, and spirit, while addressing modern health challenges. “By integrating ancient healing systems with the latest advancements in wellness technologies, we can create a paradigm that not only addresses physical health but nurtures mental and emotional well-being,” he added.

Leander Paes, tennis legend, shared his insights into the critical role of sports in holistic health. He discussed how physical and mental discipline in sports closely mirrors ancient wellness principles like Ayurveda, particularly in areas such as recovery, endurance, and mental clarity. Paes noted, “The physical and mental discipline required in sports aligns deeply with the philosophies of ancient healing systems. Incorporating Ayurveda into our routines can offer athletes and individuals alike the tools for recovery, mental clarity, and overall well-being. Sports are a platform to inspire others to adopt balanced, healthy lifestyles.”

Suhel Seth, cultural and leadership expert, explored the societal impact of leadership in promoting a culture of holistic health. He discussed how modern leaders can leverage cultural narratives to preserve and propagate ancient wellness traditions, while also creating communities that prioritize mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Seth pointed out that leaders have the power to drive significant societal change by advocating for wellness and integrating ancient practices into contemporary lifestyles.

This august gathering of 100 prominent leaders from business, policy, and diplomacy, representing both India and the UAE, featured insightful keynote addresses by H.H. Brahmavihari Swami of BAPS, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Mr. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum. The event provided delegates with an invaluable opportunity to engage with key figures from a range of sectors, further strengthening the collaboration between the two nations.

“The event underscored the vital role of collaboration between leaders in health, sports, and culture to create a sustainable and balanced future for well-being. By bringing together experts from diverse fields, Harmony in Health highlighted the importance of integrating ancient wisdom with modern science to address the evolving health challenges of the 21st century. This collaboration between Tulåh and IGF Middle East & Africa represents a significant milestone in fostering global conversations around holistic well-being,” concluded Mr Kottikollon.

