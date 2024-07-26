UAE calls for disaster prevention at BRICS meet

The meeting addressed common strategies and challenges in emergency and crisis management, as well as shared experiences and expertise in the field….reports Asian Lite News

A delegation from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), led by Deputy Chairman Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, participated in the BRICS Group heads of emergency agencies meeting in Kazan, Russia.

The meeting addressed common strategies and challenges in emergency and crisis management, as well as shared experiences and expertise in the field.

Al Shamsi delivered NCEMA’s speech, emphasising that the UAE’s participation in the BRICS Group reflects its strong commitment to multilateral cooperation and achieving international priorities.

He highlighted the UAE’s development of a national strategy aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the Sendai Framework and SDGs 2015-2030, which includes customised policies for various demographic groups.

He added that the UAE actively participates in international forums and organisations, engages in constructive dialogue through platforms representing developing and emerging economies, and supports many countries globally.

Al Shamsi concluded by stressing the importance of investing in disaster risk management and shifting from disaster response to disaster prevention by fostering a culture of risk reduction and focusing on prevention programmes, particularly in vulnerable areas, noting the success of the UAE’s early warning systems established in 2017.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation witnessed the signing of the Kazan Declaration, which reflects agreement on joint policies to confront emergencies and crises, and which stressed the importance of strengthening the state’s role in the BRICS Group in terms of emergencies, crises and disasters.

In addition to organising official visits to both the Russian Federation and Belarus to exchange experiences and visit universities and training centres to benefit from specialised training in the two countries.

ALSO READ: Hamdan lauds UAE’s globally unique government system

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]