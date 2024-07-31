UAE condoles Kerala landslide victims

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has climbed to 153 as of today morning….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the over the victims of landslides in the southern state of Kerala, which resulted over 150 casualties and injuries.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu of India, after the deadly tragedy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day after the massive landslides struck Kerala’s Wayanad, desperate scenes were witnessed with the rescue teams reaching the destroyed houses and frantically searching for missing people, even as the death toll on Wednesday reached 153, with 98 still missing.

The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. The locals from these areas, who managed to escape, are deeply shattered by the extent of the devastation.

The rescue teams from the Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, police, Fire Force and locals were engaged in the operations till late into Tuesday night and were back early on Wednesday.

The rescue teams are now trying to search the destroyed homes to look for survivors.

Anxious relatives are waiting in Mundakayil in front of some destroyed homes hoping that the rescue team will find some alive.

Rain continues to play spoilsport at the affected spots as the whole area is filled with a slurry, big and small boulders.

Meanwhile, the police have stopped people from travelling to Wayanad without a reason as most of the roads to the affected places are getting crowded hampering the movement of the rescue vehicles.

On Wednesday, the rescue teams are being reinforced with more trained people joining to speed up the rescue operations.

The NDRF and defence rescue teams had been able to transport more than 500 people holed up in certain areas of the affected spots by late Tuesday night

Bailey bridges and ropeways have been set up by the forces thereby speeding up the rescue efforts.

A team of five Kerala Ministers are staying put in Wayanad and coordinating the rescue operations.

PM monitoring operation

Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs and Fisheries George Kurian on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the rescue and relief operations in the Wayanad.

“I would like to assure the people of Kerala that the Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the state government for the rescue of the people affected by the landslide,” said Kurian, who has been deputed by the Centre to the Wayanad to overlook the rescue operation.

Kurian said two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Army, and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

“Three additional teams of NDRF, with search and rescue equipment, are on the way. A dog squad has also been deployed for search and rescue operations. Columns of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) have been deployed for the construction of three Bailey bridges,” the MoS said.

He said that the two columns of the army with stores have also been airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode.

“One 110-foot Bailey bridge and three search and rescue dogs have been airlifted from Delhi to Kozhikode,” the MoS said.

He added that helicopter reconnaissance of the Engineering Team to assess the damage is being done to work out further resources required to be inducted.

“Two columns from the DSC Center Kannur, Indian Navy’s ship INS Zamorin has been deployed to assist in establishing movement of rescue workers to the other side of the damaged bridge at the worst affected areas of Wayanad.” the MoS said.

Foreign envoys condole

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, condoled the lives lost in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area of Kerala’s Wayanad. Philip Green praised the brave efforts of the first responders who helped the affected people in the landslides.

Taking to X, the Australian High Commissioner stated, “Devastated at the news coming out of #Wayanad district in #Kerala. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by #landslide and the brave efforts of first responders. @CMOKerala @pinarayivijayan @AusCGChennai”



Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon offered condolences and prayers for the grieving families.

Further, he wished the injured people a speedy recovery. “Deeply saddened to hear about the the devastating landslide incident in #Wayanad, #Kerala. My deepest condolences and prayers for the grieving families. AUM shaaNtiH Wishing a speedy recovery for those injured,” he said on X.

The Ambassador of China to India, Xu Feihong has said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families. Sharing a post on X, the Chinese envoy wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic landslides in #Wayanad, #Kerala.”

“Our thoughts and hearts are with the people there and bereaved families,” he further added.

