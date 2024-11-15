EU-UAE conclude talks on anti-money laundering 

This high-level meeting underscored the ongoing commitment and collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union…reports Asian Lite News

The seventh EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) was held in Abu Dhabi.

This high-level meeting underscored the ongoing commitment and collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union in combating financial crimes and enhancing international cooperation.

The meeting was chaired by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Participating UAE authorities included the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Interior, the Secretariat-General of the National AML/CFT Committee, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Ministry of Justice, the Central Bank of the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), Dubai Police, Economic Security Centre of Dubai, and the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation (EOCN).

The European Union’s delegation was attended by Lucie Berger, Head of the EU Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, and included various EU agencies such as the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA), the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME), the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers (DG JUST), and the External Action Service (EEAS).

During the Structural Dialogue, Saeed Al Hajeri highlighted the UAE’s position as “one of the world’s fastest-growing economies” and a “dynamic hub for innovation, trade, and investment.”

He emphasised that the UAE’s economic foundation is built on a resilient, efficient financial system backed by substantial support from the leadership and strict measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

These efforts, he noted, are vital for ensuring security, fostering transparency, and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness. In that context, he also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to engage with international counterparts, including the European Union and its various institutions and Member States.

During the dialogue, both sides discussed current global trends and challenges in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The UAE underlined its recent endeavours and strategic initiatives to strengthen collaboration with the EU and its Member States, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships in combating AML/CFT.

Furthermore, the UAE provided an in-depth briefing on its National Strategy, which lays out a solid framework for countering financial crime, preventing the misuse of the financial system, and mitigating risks associated with AML/CFT.

Both the UAE and the EU explored potential avenues for continued and expanded cooperation to bolster mutual efforts to safeguard financial systems from illicit activities, protect their integrity, and uphold international standards.

The 7th EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on AML/CFT marks a step forward in the robust partnership between the UAE and the EU, strengthening the shared determination to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism through effective and collaborative measures.

