UAE, EU presidents discuss regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, to discuss various aspects of cooperation and collaboration between the UAE and the EU and its member states.

They also explored ways to enhance this cooperation to serve the common interests of both sides, building on the strong relations that unite the UAE and EU countries and their mutual commitment to further developing these ties.

During the call, His Highness and the European Council President reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and the efforts being made to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They discussed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, emphasising the importance of de-escalation and concerted international action to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which would ensure the region’s security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to working with all parties, including the EU, to enhance the response to the increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and to ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable aid to its residents. He stressed that preserving civilian lives was vital, as was intensifying efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent the conflict expanding further in the region.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the EU’s efforts in supporting international humanitarian initiatives aimed at delivering relief aid to Gaza.

For his part, the President of the European Council expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s humanitarian role in providing aid through various means to the residents of Gaza. He affirmed the EU’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with the UAE to strengthen humanitarian efforts in the region.

