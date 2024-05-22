UN relief chief meets Sheikh Abdullah in Abu Dhabi

The two sides also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.. reports Asian Lite News

The two sides also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the critical developments in the Middle East region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met yesterday with Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s HQ in Abu Dhabi, discussed the prospects of cooperation and partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations and its various organisations and programmes, particularly in the humanitarian field.

The UAE Top Diplomat affirmed the UAE’s support for all UN efforts carried out in cooperation with the international community to provide adequate and sustainable humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza Strip, to ease their suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed out the UAE’s keenness to work with the United Nations in support of efforts to respond to urgent humanitarian repercussions regionally and globally, and to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, while emphasising the need to intensify efforts to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the Middle East region and reach a sustainable ceasefire and ensure the security and safety of all civilians.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.

