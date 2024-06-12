UAE FM meets Blinken, Qatari PM in Amman

The two top diplomats discussed a number of issues related to the conference’s agenda, as well as regional and international diplomatic efforts…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the“Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” Conference, held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The two top diplomats discussed a number of issues related to the conference’s agenda, as well as regional and international diplomatic efforts and endeavours to reach a ceasefire, protect all civilians, and provide adequate and sustainable humanitarian response to the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the proposals of US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which were recently announced and resulted in the adoption by the UN Security Council yesterday (Monday) of a US-drafted resolution based on these proposals.

The UAE top diplomat reiterated the importance of dealing seriously and positively with these efforts to stop the escalation, protect the lives of all civilians, and alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis suffered by the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs.

Later, Sheikh Abdullah also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The two top diplomats discussed the outcomes of the conference and the efforts being made by the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire that contributes to the protection of all civilians and strengthens the humanitarian response to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

