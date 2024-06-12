UAE seeks comprehensive strategic approach in Gaza

UAE’s statement was at the conclusion of “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” Conference, held in the Dead Sea area of Jordan….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that dealing with the humanitarian crisis and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people necessitate adopting a comprehensive strategic approach to ensure a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement at the conclusion of the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” Conference, held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea area of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the UAE said that today, more than ever, the Palestinian people deserve a competent and transparent government of independent experts, operating with integrity and in accordance with international standards, to earn the trust of the international community and their cooperation.

The UAE expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to Jordan’s King Abdullah II Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, for their call to hold this important conference.

This conference convenes amidst the Israeli war that has been ravaging the Gaza Strip for eight months, claiming the lives of more than 36,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, and injuring around 80,000 Palestinians

It has also led to the displacement of over 78 percent of the population of Gaza, the collapse of the healthcare system, exacerbated the risk of famine, and intensified the spread of diseases. As the party responsible for this catastrophe, we reiterate our calls on Israel for an immediate cessation of all military activities, full compliance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, adherence to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) rulings, and the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.

Since the onset of this crisis, the UAE has remained committed to several unwavering priorities: Firstly, the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the protection of civilian lives in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law. Secondly, ensuring the safe, urgent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza without any obstacles or restrictions.

Thirdly, the outright rejection of all attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land. Fourthly, enhancing and unifying diplomatic efforts towards achieving an end to the war and reaching a clear and binding roadmap for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, existing in peace, prosperity and security alongside the State of Israel.

In accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in line with the UAE’s unwavering humanitarian commitment towards the Palestinian people, the UAE has ensured the delivery of urgent relief and food aid to the people of Gaza since the beginning of the crisis.

The UAE has also launched several humanitarian initiatives, foremost among them being the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ operation, through which the UAE has delivered 33,000 tons of urgent supplies and relief aid to Gaza, including food, medical aid, and shelter materials, utilizing 319 planes, seven cargo ships, and over 1,240 trucks.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in southern Gaza, along with a floating hospital at the Egyptian port of al-Arish, which have collectively provided medical care to over 27,000 injured and wounded Palestinians. The UAE also remains committed to providing medical treatment to 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients in its hospitals, covering all associated expenses for both patients and their accompanying caregivers.

