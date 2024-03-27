UAE FM Meets Czech PM in Prague

Prime Minister Fiala welcomed the visit of the UAE Top Diplomat as the two sides discussed the bilateral relations…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, during His Highness’ working visit to Prague.

Prime Minister Fiala welcomed the visit of the UAE Top Diplomat as the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two nations, and ways to further enhance cooperation in a way that serves their common interests.

They also reviewed issues of common interest and the prospects of strengthening the friendship relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across all sectors with the Czech Republic, fostering their development goals and achieving sustainable economic prosperity. He concluded by extending his sincere hope for the Czech Republic’s continued progress and the prosperity of its people.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Trade and Economic Affairs.

Visit to National Museum

Sheikh Abdullah also visited the National Museum in Prague, accompanied by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Trade and Economic Affairs, and was welcomed upon arrival by Dr Michal Lukeš, the National Museum’s General Director.

During the visit, the UAE Top Diplomat toured the museum’s sections and halls and viewed its diverse exhibits. The museum is the oldest and largest in the Czech Republic and one of the most prestigious such entities in the world.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah received an insightful explanation from Dr. Michal, who elaborated on the museum’s centuries-old history, its crucial role in documenting the country’s diverse past, and its dedication to highlighting the vibrant tapestry of Czech culture and its distinctive arts.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the National Museum as a vibrant testament to the richness and diversity of the Czech Republic’s artistic and cultural movement, saying “Culture and arts hold a mirror to their respective people, reflecting their nation’s development and progress across all fields, and playing an important role in spreading the values of coexistence, tolerance, and human fraternity, which are the basic pillars for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in societies.”

He also praised the growing relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic, pointing to the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the cultural and artistic fields.

