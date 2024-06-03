UAE FM tours Singapore’s National Institute of Education

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah toured the facilities of the institute, which was founded in 1950…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Singapore today, as part of his working visit to the Republic of Singapore.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was accompanied during the visit by Jamal Abdullah Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs. Upon his arrival at the institute’s headquarters, he was received by Professor Christine Goh, Director of the NIE.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah toured the facilities of the institute, which was founded in 1950 and offers comprehensive programs based on modern scientific methods and future forecasting.

H.H. also learned about the institute’s leading role in shaping and developing the educational system and modern teaching methods in Singapore.

H.H. praised the NIE, which is one of the world’s leading academic institutions in the field of excellence and leadership in education and educational research, stressing that this prominent educational institution reflects Singapore’s rich and leading educational system, which is a fundamental pillar of the state’s development efforts in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Singapore in the education sector within the framework of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, noting that education is the cornerstone of sustainable development, progress and the protection of national gains.

Abdullah chairs BRICS steering committee

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has chaired the first meeting of the BRICS Steering Committee, which was held via video conferencing in the presence of many UAE ministers and officials.

The meeting reviewed the most remarkable developments regarding the UAE’s participation in the BRICS group, and discussed ways to enhance this participation and ensure the highest levels of coordination between all stakeholders in the country.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of intensifying and coordinating the efforts of various stakeholders to achieve effective and influential participation in the group, in a way that reflects the status of the UAE and its responsible role in promoting multilateral work with all active partners in the world.

The meeting included a presentation by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs and UAE’s Sherpa to the BRICS group, during which he gave a briefing of the latest developments in UAE’s participation and its priorities in dealing with the most prominent issues of the group’s work.

During the meeting, the role of various parties and the proposed initiatives to enhance their participation within the diverse economic, cultural and scientific tracks of the group were also discussed.

