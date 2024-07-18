UAE, Indonesia ink deals to bolster ties

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Joko Widodo reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing these relations to help achieve their sustainable development ambitions….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo met in Abu Dhabi to review strategic relations within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Widodo – who is on a two-day state visit to the UAE – reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing these relations to help achieve their sustainable development ambitions.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that this visit crowns a long journey of constructive and close relations between the two nations, characterised by joint and dedicated efforts aimed at benefiting the people of both the UAE and Indonesia.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, especially in the fields of the economy, investment, renewable energy, food security, infrastructure, education, health, climate action, and the environment, which are considered priorities for sustainable development in both countries.

UAE President expressed his appreciation for the significant role President Widodo has played in developing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation, and acknowledged his own personal commitment to further advancing these relations.

He noted that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022 marked a major milestone, contributing to the burgeoning economic cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia and fostering mutual development.

He highlighted that when President Widodo took office in 2014, the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries stood at USD 2.7 billion; in 2023 this trade volume reached USD 4.4 billion. Additionally, agreements related to projects worth over USD 21 billion were concluded in Indonesia in 2023, and both countries are looking forward to further strategic investments.

The President also highlighted the many landmarks and initiatives in both countries that symbolise the deep friendship between the two leaders and nations. These include the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo City, Mohamed bin Zayed Street, the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre, and the Mohamed bin Zayed College of Future Studies in Indonesia; in addition to Joko Widodo Street and Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that UAE-Indonesia relations will continue to serve as a model of development and growth in the future.

President Widodo expressed his pride in the constructive cooperation between himself and the UAE President over the past decade. He added that he looked forward to continuing to strengthen ties between the UAE and Indonesia in the coming years, and welcomed the agreements announced today by both nations in various vital sectors, emphasising their role in reinforcing the relationship between the two countries.

He also underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration, particularly in renewable energy, environmental protection, and climate action, as well as in trade and investment within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two nations. He highlighted that the UAE is the first country in the Middle East to establish such a partnership with Indonesia.

The Indonesian President wrote a message in the Qasr Al Watan guestbook, expressing his appreciation for the warm reception he received during his visit. He also conveyed his wishes for further progress and development in relations between the two countries in the future.

The UAE President hosted a lunch in honour of the visit of the Indonesian President and his accompanying delegation.

Furthermore, both leaders witnessed the announcement of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at further developing cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia.

Order of Zayed presented

President Sheikh Mohamed presented President Widodo with the Order of Zayed. The honour was bestowed in recognition of Widodo’s efforts to strengthen the close relations between the two countries and enhance bilateral cooperation during his time in office.

The awarding of the Order of Zayed, which is considered the highest civilian honour granted by the UAE and is bestowed upon world leaders and heads of state, took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that awarding the Order of Zayed to his Indonesian counterpart is a testament to the personal esteem held for him and the highly valued efforts he has made to advance UAE-Indonesian relations.

The ceremony also saw Sheikh Mohamed present the Order of the Union to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment. The accolade was given in appreciation of the minister’s sincere efforts in strengthening the strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan expressed his thanks to the President for the recognition and conveyed his best wishes for the continued development of relations between the two countries.

