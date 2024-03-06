UAE, Kuwait Stress Gulf Cooperation

The UAE President and Kuwait Emir discussed on pursuing the shared objectives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, with a particular focus on bolstering regional security and stability….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with Kuwait Emir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to review the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where H.H. Sheikh Mohamed welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mishal and his delegation to their second home, the UAE. The President extended his best wishes to the Kuwaiti Emir in leading his country and people to continued progress and prosperity.

They discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two countries, focusing particularly on the economic, trade, investment, and developmental sectors. They noted that collaboration across these areas has seen significant growth in recent years, in line with the sustainable development goals of both countries and their aspirations for ongoing progress.

The two leaders explored the importance of fostering collaboration across the Gulf in response to the challenges confronting both the region and the wider world. Their discussions centred on pursuing the shared objectives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and their peoples, with a particular focus on bolstering regional security and stability. They highlighted that the UAE and Kuwait stand as key supporters of these collective efforts, affirming their dedication to reinforcing this cooperative framework for the benefit of all GCC communities.

President Sheikh Mohamed noted that the Emir of Kuwait’s Gulf tour demonstrates his commitment to promoting cooperation among Gulf countries, strengthening regional unity, and supporting the shared aspirations of the Gulf peoples for unity and collaboration, especially in light of the current regional difficulties. He reaffirmed that the UAE is fully supportive of this approach and considers it an essential part of its strategic policy.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his confidence in the leadership and vision of Sheikh Mishal as he continues to guide Kuwait along the path of progress established by the nation’s founders. He remarked that their significant achievements have had an impact not just in Kuwait but across the entire Gulf region, leaving a lasting legacy, especially in education and healthcare. This enduring contribution, he noted, will forever be cherished and remembered by the people of the UAE and the broader Gulf community.

The two sides emphasised that the relationship between their countries and citizens stems from a longstanding brotherhood, anchored in mutual respect and understanding. This connection is further strengthened by their joint commitment to common goals and a united future. Their Highnesses reiterated their keenness to deepen these bonds to support both the UAE and Kuwait in achieving their shared objectives.

The Kuwait Emir wrote an entry in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, expressing his appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people for the warm reception and generous hospitality received by himself and his accompanying delegation. This hospitality, he said, reflected the deep-rooted ties of friendship between the two countries and their people. His Highness affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to enhancing and developing bilateral relations in all areas, praying to God to maintain security, stability, and prosperity in the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Later, Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon for Sheikh Mishal and the Kuwaiti delegation, which was comprised of several sheikhs and senior officials.

Order of Zayed Bestowed Upon Emir

President Sheikh Mohamed yesterday awarded Sheikh Mishal the Order of Zayed in appreciation of the strong fraternal relations that unite the two countries and the efforts of the Emir of Kuwait to enhance these ties. This award is the highest honour bestowed by the UAE on heads of state, kings, and leaders.

Sheikh Mishal awarded Sheikh Mohamed the Order of Mubarak the Great in appreciation of latter’s role in strengthening the fraternal relations between the two countries and for his dedicated efforts to foster unity and solidarity among member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The UAE President remarked that bestowing the Order of Zayed upon the Emir reflects the nation’s deep respect and pride in the fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, as well as in His Highness the Emir’s efforts to enhance these relations in numerous areas.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his “heartfelt wishes” for continued progress and prosperity to the Emir of Kuwait and the brotherly Kuwaiti people. He also expressed his pride in receiving the Order of Mubarak the Great, a symbol that deeply reflects the strong and enduring bonds between their nations and peoples.

In turn, Sheikh Mishal expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and his pride in receiving this order, named after the UAE’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as it embodies the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ: UAE Unveils Dh1B Education Fund For Ramadan

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]