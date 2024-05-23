UAE launches initiative to support flood-hit Brazilian state

The initiative aims to collect relief packages including food supplies and essential items for children and women…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has launched a humanitarian initiative under the theme “Support the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul” in addressing the impact of the recent floods. This effort is being coordinated by a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Islamic A Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Expo City Dubai and includes the participation of the ‘Day for Dubai’ volunteer program, and members of the Brazilian community in the UAE.

The initiative aims to collect relief packages including food supplies and essential items for children and women, with the participation of around 300 volunteers at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City. The packages will then be shipped to Brazil.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, stated: “This initiative reflects the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil, and highlights the UAE’s continuous efforts to provide rapid responses to natural disasters wherever they occur in the world.”

He added: “In the past few days, two aircraft carrying 200 tonnes of food and medical supplies, electric generators, and solar lighting equipment were dispatched to Brazil. Launching this humanitarian campaign reflects the UAE’s continuous endeavours in providing relief to those impacted by the floods in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, following heavy rains and their severe humanitarian repercussions.”

For his part, Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE, stated: “On behalf of the Government of Brazil, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their generous humanitarian donation to the State of Rio Grande do Sul. This demonstration of empathy, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, comes at a crucial moment where the flood starts to recede and reveals the amplitude of the devastation and the severe hardships ahead. The prompt and timely support offered by the UAE underscores the strong friendship between our countries. This gesture of kindness and solidarity will be forever remembered in the hearts and minds of the Brazilian people.”

