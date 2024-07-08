UAE launches project to enhance maritime mapping

The project aims to employ satellite and AI technologies to improve the efficiency of locating ships…reports Asian Lite news

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the launch of the Satgate project in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The project aims to employ satellite and AI technologies to improve the efficiency of locating ships, monitoring sea condition, and forecasting the weather to enhance the UAE’s position as a top-notch maritime hub globally.

The Satgate project seeks to develop a database of ships that call at UAE ports and help maintain the security of maritime facilities and coasts by tracing the location of ships that are not connected to tracking devices.

Satgate is a transformational project that is part of the performance agreements for 2023-2024, aiming to implement national priorities and achieve the requirements of the next phase of development in the UAE.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the project’s importance in driving maritime security, improving the competitiveness of the national maritime sector, and attracting international investors.

He said, “This move comes within the UAE’s approach to leverage its leading space technologies to achieve growth and progress across the board. Improving our tracking systems using advanced technology will enhance maritime transport and mitigate risks, which will contribute to increasing trade and transport traffic through UAE ports. Innovations in the maritime sector don’t only benefit the economy but also help us achieve a sustainable development through preserving and developing the marine environment.”

The Minister reiterated the UAE’s commitment to supporting and helping the maritime sector grow further. Such projects provide accurate and updated data that support the decision-making process and enhance processes’ efficiency.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said, “The launch of the Satgate project in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represents a significant advancement in utilising space technology to benefit the maritime sector.”

He added that this project embodies the UAE’s vision of harnessing advanced technology to achieve sustainable development and strengthen the country’s position as a leading maritime hub.

