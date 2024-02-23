UAE Rulers Greet Saudi King on Founding Day

They also sent congratulatory messages to the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz….reports Asian Lite News

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom’s Founding Day. They also sent congratulatory messages to the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to King Salman, and to the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

