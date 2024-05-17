UAE sending flood aid to Brazil

His Highness instructed the dispatch of urgent relief aid from the UAE to support those impacted by the flooding and heavy rains in Brazil….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from His his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the President and the people of Brazil, as well as to the families of the victims of the recent floods that have affected the country. He also wished a swift recovery to those injured.

His Highness instructed the dispatch of urgent relief aid from the UAE to support those impacted by the flooding and heavy rains in Brazil.

In response, President Lula thanked His Highness and expressed his appreciation for the kind sentiments towards Brazil and its people. He also offered his condolences to His Highness and the Al Nahyan family on the recent passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Conversei por telefone com o Xeique Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, presidente dos Emirados Árabes Unidos, que me comunicou do envio de três aviões do país ao Brasil com transporte de doações em apoio ao Rio Grande do Sul nos próximos dias. Agradeci ao gesto de solidariedade aos… — Lula (@LulaOficial) May 16, 2024

The two leaders also discussed strengthening various aspects of UAE-Brazil cooperation and collaboration within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, technology, development, renewable energy, and food security.

Additionally, His Highness and the Brazilian President exchanged views on regional and international issues and joint efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

