UAE’s Grigorian shines in Judo at Paris Olympics

Aram Grigorian, a member of the UAE’s national judo team, delivered a remarkable performance in his participation in the 33rd Summer Olympics hosted by the French capital Paris from 26th July to 11th August.

Grigorian was close to reaching the semi-finals before losing to Japan’s Murau Sanchiro in the under-90 kg quarterfinals, after impressive performances in his first and second matches.

Grigorian began his Olympic participation by facing Uzbekistan’s Bobonov Davlat in the under-90 kg category round of 32, which featured 50 players. He then won against Sweden’s Marcus Nyman, who holds a bronze medal from the Doha 2023 World Judo Championships, in the round of 16 by ippon.

Nasser Khalifa Al Budoor, Vice Chairman of the Judo Federation, said, “The qualification of six UAE judo players to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics across various weight categories for both genders is an achievement for UAE judo. This marks the fifth consecutive participation of UAE judo in this global sporting event, reflecting the efforts of the National Olympic Committee under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, all members of the committee, and the support and follow-up of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. This effort aims to elevate the UAE sports flag, which enjoys the support and attention of the leadership that continually provides all the requirements for creativity and excellence in youth and sports.”

Al Budoor added. “The direct qualification of UAE judo champions to the Olympics within the International Judo Federation’s global ranking is a remarkable achievement. It adds to the federation’s record, which recently celebrated its silver jubilee and 25 years since its founding, headed by Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derai, ambassador of the International Judo Federation for friendship, peace, and humanity, one of the longest-serving sports federation presidents in the country.

“This continues the technical and administrative successes and the continued brilliance of UAE judo, which has made extraordinary efforts to reach this stage, making Abu Dhabi a global capital of judo through positive sports results at all levels, in addition to hosting major regional and international judo events, and successful external participations that raised the UAE flag high.”

“The Judo Federation is on the verge of a new transition when it moves to its new headquarters in Baniyas East, after completing all organisational arrangements. The project has started to take shape on the ground, providing a true model of modern infrastructure for sports facilities in the country, thanks to the support and attention of the leadership for the youth and sports sector,” he concluded.

