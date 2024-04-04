UAHR praises MBZ as role model for peace

As part of His Highness’ efforts, the statement highlighted that the UN General Assembly, backed by 34 nations, unanimously passed a resolution designating the 4th of February annually as the International Day of Human Fraternity…reports Asian Lite News

The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has commended President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a leader and role model for promoting peace and coexistence worldwide. It also noted His Highness’ role in advancing the UAE’s efforts to promote principles of human fraternity globally, solidifying its position as a leading hub for peace and human coexistence.

This came in UAHR statement which was delivered by Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the UAHR, as part of the 8th item of the agenda of the United Nations Human Rights Council related to combating racism and racial discrimination, and following up on the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA). This was within the framework of its participation in the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC55) held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

As part of His Highness’ efforts, the statement highlighted that the UN General Assembly, backed by 34 nations, unanimously passed a resolution designating the 4th of February annually as the International Day of Human Fraternity.

This coincides with the day on which His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, signed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in Abu Dhabi in 2019, under the patronage and presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of working to combat racism and racial discrimination, promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, and reject hate speech. She also stressed the importance of evaluating the commitment of states and measuring the progress made in this regard.

UAHR called on the UN Human Rights Council to promote international efforts to eradicate racism and the associated racial discrimination that contradicts human values and principles, as well as the associated forms of intolerance and non-acceptance of others.

UAHR emphasised the significance of following the UAE’s example in promoting peace, tolerance, and cultural diversity. The UAE serves as a model for hosting over 200 nationalities living together harmoniously, experiencing justice, equality, and fair opportunities. The country’s overarching vision aims to establish global peace, tolerance, and human coexistence, fostering a worldwide environment that upholds justice and equality for all, free from discrimination.

