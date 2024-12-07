UN Seeks Peace in Syria 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to fighting in Syria, return to political process

United Nations, Dec 6 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in Syria, and a return to political process to end the bloodshed.

At a press meeting, Guterres said that he had just spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

During the phone conversation, he emphasised the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and a return to the UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN chief also stressed that all parties are obligated under international law to protect civilians. This latest offensive was launched into Syrian government-controlled areas by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group sanctioned by the Security Council, along with a broad range of other armed opposition groups.

“It has led to significant shifts in the frontlines. Tens of thousands of civilians are at risk in a region already on fire,” Guterres told reporters.

“We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions,” he said. “These must change.”

The UN chief said that after 14 years of conflict, it is high time for all parties to engage seriously with Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, to finally chart a new, inclusive and comprehensive approach to resolving this crisis, in line with Security Council resolution 2254.

“It is time for serious dialogue,” Guterres noted, adding, “In other words, restoring Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity — and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.”

‘It breaks my heart’ to see Syrians’ suffering grow, along with the threats to regional and international security, he said, urging all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people of Syria.

Hezbollah vows

Hezbollah will support the Syrian government amid escalating offensives by rebel forces, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a televised speech.

While Qassem did not clarify the form of support, he assured on Thursday that Hezbollah would “do what it could”.

Qassem accused the US and Israel of instigating aggression against Syria due to their failure in Gaza. He also claimed that “terrorist groups” sought to shift Syria’s alignment from supporting the resistance to backing Israeli occupation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We face a very dangerous Israeli project against the Middle East,” he warned.

His comments came hours after Syrian opposition forces captured the strategic city of Homs in central Syria, marking a significant advance in their offensive that started on November 27. The rebels had previously seized Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, in earlier assaults.

The United Nations World Food Program reported that more than 280,000 people had been displaced by the recent violence, according to a post on X.

Meanwhile, Syrian Defence minister emphasises army’s readiness to reclaim lost areas from rebel forces. The Minister has emphasised the army’s readiness to reclaim lost areas from rebel forces, describing the army’s withdrawal from the central city of Hama as a “tactic”.

Ali Mahmoud Abbas made the remarks on Thursday night in a televised statement when addressing the ongoing battles against rebel groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have engaged in fierce and continuous battles against the most extreme terrorist organisations, which employ guerrilla tactics. This requires our armed forces to adopt appropriate strategies, including advances, withdrawals, and redeployments,” Abbas said.

The Minister described the current field situation as “good,” stating that the recent redeployment of forces outside Hama was a “tactical” measure to protect civilians.

“This is a temporary measure. Our forces remain on the outskirts of Hama, fully prepared to fulfill their national and constitutional duties,” he assured, reiterating that the military’s actions were part of a broader strategy to ensure long-term stability.

Abbas also accused the rebel groups of spreading disinformation aimed at creating chaos amid the army’s withdrawal, calling on residents to rely solely on information disseminated through official channels.

The Minister also expressed confidence in Syria’s ability to overcome the current challenges.

“With our army, people, leadership, and the support from our allies and friends, Syria is capable of surmounting any difficulties, no matter how severe they are,” he said.

