The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has announced its participation in the international campaign to end violence against women and girls, marking the global observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25th November each year.

As part of this initiative, the NHRI will light up its headquarters in orange this evening, symbolising solidarity with the campaign’s theme, “Orange the World” and its call to action, #NoExcuse.

This participation underscores the NHRI’s commitment to strengthening global efforts to eradicate violence against women and girls while raising awareness about the necessity of a future free from all forms of physical, psychological, digital and economic violence.

The 16-day campaign, which ends on 10th December, coinciding with Human Rights Day 2024, aims to highlight the urgent need to end violence against women and girls as a vital step toward achieving justice and equality for them.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Institution emphasised that eliminating violence against women and girls is crucial for advancing societal peace, equality, and justice. The institution also commended the UAE’s leadership for its exemplary role in empowering women and enacting robust legislation to protect their rights and uphold their dignity.

The NHRI further noted that this campaign aligns with the UAE’s continuous efforts to enhance its legislative and social frameworks, ensuring that women are safeguarded from violence and empowered to contribute actively to society. These efforts reflect a steadfast belief in women’s central role in driving sustainable development and fostering community cohesion.

The institution’s participation reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to regional initiatives, such as the Arab Declaration on Combatting all Forms of Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG), launched in Abu Dhabi in December 2022.

