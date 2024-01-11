MBZ lauds Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Al Nahyan also extended his greetings to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for his insightful remarks during the opening ceremony…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday said the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which was first founded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become an important international forum for the exchange of expertise in economic growth and investment, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE President was participating in the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in India, following an invitation from PM Modi.

Held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the three-day summit is being attended by numerous heads of state, government officials, decision-makers, and business and finance professionals from around the world.

Speaking at the summit, the UAE President thanked PM Modi for the invitation and congratulated him on the summit’s 20th anniversary.

Al Nahyan also extended his greetings to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for his insightful remarks during the opening ceremony.

Addressing the summit attendees, Sheikh Mohamed said, “It is a pleasure to join our friends from India and across the globe at this summit, embarking on a collaborative journey to discover pathways to prosperity and progress for our peoples and nations,” according to WAM.

The UAE President also extended his thanks to the event’s participants and organisers and expressed his best wishes for the success of the summit in achieving an outcome that fosters cooperation, development, and prosperity for everyone involved.

The delegation accompanying Al Nahyan during the visit included Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar bin Mohamed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; in addition to other officials.

The UAE President was welcomed to the summit venue earlier in the day by Prime Minister Modi, with the two leaders engaging in cordial conversation and posing for official photographs. (ANI)

