Chhath Puja Festival Flavours

Chhath Puja, one of India’s most vibrant and sacred festivals, is incomplete without its traditional dishes. As devotees offer prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the festival’s true essence shines through its flavours. From sweet treats to wholesome meals, each dish carries devotion, culture, and family bonding. Here’s a glimpse into the iconic recipes that make Chhath Puja unforgettable.

Thekua

Thekua is the quintessential Chhath Puja sweet. Made from wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, these crispy, golden treats are first offered to Chhathi Maiya and later shared as prasad with family and neighbours. The texture is delightfully crunchy, while the jaggery imparts a rich, caramel-like sweetness. Whether shaped traditionally or in modern molds, Thekua represents love, devotion, and togetherness in every bite.

Rasia Kheer



Rasia Kheer, also called Gur ki Kheer, is a slow-cooked dessert made from rice, milk, and jaggery. The gentle simmering turns it creamy and golden, creating a comforting dish that warms both heart and soul. Traditionally served warm, this kheer is a symbol of purity and devotion, often enjoyed at the end of the day’s rituals. Its natural sweetness and rich texture make it an essential festive delight.

Kaddu Bhaat



Kaddu Bhaat marks the beginning of Chhath Puja. A light, pure dish made with pumpkin, mild spices, and ghee, it sets the tone for the four-day fast. Simple yet sacred, Kaddu Bhaat embodies the festival’s spiritual essence, offering nourishment without heaviness. Preparing it is a ritual in itself, reminding devotees of discipline, gratitude, and reverence.

Poori-Chana



Golden, fluffy pooris paired with spicy kale chane are a beloved festive combo. Cooking together, families laugh, share stories, and savour the aroma filling the home. This dish exemplifies the joy of togetherness, blending taste with tradition and communal bonding.

Pua



Soft, sweet, and enriched with jaggery and coconut, Pua is a Chhath Puja favourite. Served at the close of celebrations, it carries nostalgia and love in every bite. Its rich texture and flavour make it an ideal festive indulgence, leaving a lasting impression of the festival’s culinary charm.

From crunchy Thekua to creamy Rasia Kheer, Chhath Puja’s traditional dishes celebrate devotion, family, and heritage. Recreating these recipes at home allows everyone to taste the festival’s true spirit while honouring age-old traditions.