Japan City Limits Smartphones

A city in Japan has proposed a two-hour daily limit on smartphone use, aiming to curb potential health issues linked to excessive screen time.

Toyoake, located in Aichi Prefecture, is considering an ordinance that would encourage residents to restrict themselves to two hours of personal smartphone use per day, outside of work or school commitments. While the measure would apply to all residents, officials confirmed there would be no penalties for exceeding the guideline.

Mayor Masafumi Koki explained that the proposal was motivated by concerns over the effects of device overuse, including sleep problems, mental strain, and physical health risks. The draft also suggests that elementary school pupils should avoid smartphone use after 9pm, while junior high school students and older should log off after 10pm.

The proposal comes as new figures from Japan’s Children and Families Agency show that young people in the country spend an average of more than five hours online each weekday.

Following criticism on social media, Mayor Koki stressed that the guidelines were voluntary, not compulsory. He said the plan was intended to promote healthier habits while recognising that smartphones remain “useful and indispensable in daily life.”

The city council will deliberate the proposal next week. If approved, the ordinance is set to take effect in October 2025.