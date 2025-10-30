TCS, Google Cloud Unite

The company’s long-standing partnership with Google Cloud highlights its ability to combine AI innovation with industry expertise to deliver real-world business outcomes

TCS, Google Cloud UniteTata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch the Google Cloud Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at the TCS Pace Studio in Riyadh. The initiative marks a significant step toward accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) adoption across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The new center will serve as an innovation hub where enterprises can experience, ideate, and co-develop AI-driven solutions addressing sector-specific challenges. Combining TCS’s deep domain expertise with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI and GenAI technologies, the center aims to help organizations enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and develop responsive supply chains.

Bader Almadi, Country Manager, Google Cloud Saudi Arabia, described the launch as a “pivotal moment in accelerating AI innovation across the region.” He said, “This center will empower businesses to harness the full potential of Google Cloud’s AI, fostering a new era of digital transformation to solve real-world challenges.”

The collaboration provides enterprises access to several key features:

Rapid prototyping capabilities: Organizations can experiment with Google’s Gemini models and AI tools, including Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Google Agentspace, within sandbox environments designed to encourage innovation and collaboration.

AI-optimized infrastructure: Businesses will benefit from Google Cloud’s high-performance GPUs and TPUs, enabling faster and more precise testing of AI models, applications, and workloads.

Expert collaboration: Clients will have the opportunity to work with TCS’s team of Google Cloud-certified AI experts, data scientists, and solution architects to develop scalable, secure, and responsible AI deployments tailored to their industries.

Sumanta Roy, President and Regional Head of MEA, TCS, said the new center underscores TCS’s commitment to empowering clients with transformative AI capabilities. “The launch of the Google Cloud Gemini Experience Center at our Riyadh Pace Studio marks a major milestone in our mission to drive digital transformation in the region. By combining our deep industry expertise with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies, we aim to co-create innovative, scalable AI solutions that unlock new value and accelerate business outcomes across sectors,” he said.

The collaboration further strengthens TCS’s position as a trusted digital transformation partner in the MEA region. Over the years, TCS has built a strong regional presence with operations in nine countries, serving more than 150 clients across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media, banking, financial services, and consumer goods.

TCS’s excellence in innovation has earned multiple recognitions from Google Cloud. At Google Cloud Next 2025, TCS received several Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in categories including Artificial Intelligence – Asia Pacific, Data & Analytics – Asia Pacific, Talent Development – Asia Pacific, and Industry Solutions – Financial Services & Insurance.

The company’s long-standing partnership with Google Cloud highlights its ability to combine AI innovation with industry expertise to deliver real-world business outcomes.

For more than three decades, TCS has played a key role in the MEA region’s technological advancement. Recognized as a Top Employer for eight consecutive years in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, TCS continues to invest in nurturing local talent and driving sustainable digital transformation.

With a global workforce exceeding 590,000 employees across 55 countries, TCS generated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company remains focused on innovation, community empowerment, and long-term client partnerships, bridging the gap between technology and purpose in the era of AI-driven transformation.