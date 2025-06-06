Sisi, MBZ cement ties

UAE and Egypt bolster ties through high-level talks in Abu Dhabi and a landmark cardiac care initiative delivering lifesaving treatment to rural communities



The United Arab Emirates and Egypt reaffirmed their strong fraternal ties and strategic partnership during a high-level meeting between UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

Held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the talks focused on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors to serve shared development goals and benefit both nations. The two leaders also exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings, praying for continued prosperity, health, and stability for their countries and the broader region.

Their discussions encompassed regional and international developments, with particular attention to the situation in the Middle East. Both sides underscored the urgent need to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and emphasised the importance of working towards a just and comprehensive peace, grounded in the two-state solution. The leaders reiterated their commitment to ongoing consultation and coordination on regional matters, reinforcing their shared goal of promoting peace and stability as essential foundations for development.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon in honour of President El-Sisi, who later departed the UAE, receiving a warm farewell from the President, senior officials, and Sheikhs at the Presidential Airport.

The visit coincided with another key milestone in UAE-Egypt cooperation, as the Doctors Emirates Initiative launched the second phase of the Mobile Cardiac Catheterisation Centre in Egyptian villages. Part of the broader Egypt-UAE Cardiac Health Programme, the initiative aims to deliver specialised heart care to remote communities and vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and women.

This cutting-edge humanitarian project, which began in 2015, reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to global medical outreach under the Zayed Humanitarian Campaigns. The second phase comes after the successful pilot in Africa, where thousands of patients benefited from mobile heart care, including hundreds of catheterisation procedures.

Implemented in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and supported by the Dar Al Ber Society, Emirates Mobile Clinics, and global firm GE, the programme is being run under a voluntary framework by doctors from the UAE and Egypt through the Young Humanitarian Medical Leaders Programme (YHMLP).

The initiative will be rolled out in two stages: capacity-building and medical preparedness, followed by full operational deployment of the mobile cardiac unit. The project also includes training medical staff to perform complex cardiac procedures to international standards, thus ensuring sustainable care for patients and long-term capacity for Egypt’s healthcare system.

Dr. Adel Abdullah Al Shameri Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, noted that the mobile centre has already treated thousands of patients suffering from congenital defects, valve diseases, and other heart conditions. The goal now is to replicate that success in Egypt, ensuring that lifesaving cardiac care reaches those who need it most.

The UAE-Egypt partnership, built on decades of collaboration and mutual support, continues to extend beyond political and economic spheres into humanitarian and healthcare domains, setting a powerful example of regional solidarity and practical development diplomacy.