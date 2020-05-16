Remembering all those cult films, Twitter India took netizens down memory lane. It has come up with a challenge where people have to share their favourite films from the 90s. Our film stars are also taking a keen interest in it.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan were among the many celebrities who participated in this nostalgic game.

“Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ & ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Thaa’,” Kajol tweeted.

Responding to Kajol’s tweet, Ajay shared that his favourite film from the 90s is the Mahesh Bhatt directorial “Zakhm”. In “Zakhm”, Ajay played the role of Pooja Bhatt’s son.

Abhishek Bachchan’s most favorite film from that era is his father Amitabh Bachchan’s “Agneepath”.

Proudly calling himself a 90s kid, Ayushmann wrote: “I’m a 90s kid. Smiling face with sunglasses I think ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ is a cult. So is ‘DDLJ’. Can’t miss ‘Rangeela’ also. Sigh. Too many classics.”

