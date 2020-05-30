Ballraaj works on special track amidst pandemic.

The song has been sung by Suyyash Rai, Deepti Tuli and Oye Kunaal, and its video features TV personalities like Prince Narula, Bharti Singh, Kishwer Merchantt, Yuvika Chaudhary and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

With lyrics by Mani Singh Ghurial, the track has been composed by Oye Kunaal.

“This is my first project as a producer and I’m hoping the audience will support it. It’s a meaningful track which is significant in today’s times. Suyyash has sung the song beautifully and I’m thankful to all my colleagues who supported me and came on board for this song,” said Ballraaj.

The song will be out on YouTube in the first week of June.

