Kaalidhar’s Journey Begins Again

After wrapping up Housefull 5, actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to return with a touching tale of second chances and unexpected friendship in Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita.

Announcing the film on social media, Abhishek revealed the project is backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment. Alongside him, the cast includes Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Set in the heartlands of rural India, the story follows Kaalidhar (played by Bachchan), an elderly man who discovers that his family is planning to abandon him. Rather than confront them, he quietly leaves, embarking on an unplanned journey.

On the road, he meets Ballu, an energetic and free-spirited eight-year-old orphan. What begins as an unlikely encounter gradually evolves into a heartwarming bond, as the duo embark on a journey filled with laughter, hope, and purpose. Ballu’s curiosity and zest for life inspire Kaalidhar to rediscover meaning in his own. As they travel together, the two tick off a whimsical bucket list, reminding viewers that life’s beauty lies in its simplest moments.

Kaveri Das, ZEE5 Hindi Business Head, said, “At ZEE5, we cherish stories that go beyond entertainment and truly resonate emotionally. Kaalidhar Laapata is one such story—a feel-good, soul-stirring film that stays with you long after it ends. Abhishek Bachchan brings rare emotional depth to Kaalidhar, making him both lovable and unforgettable. It’s a film about life, loss, and the courage to start again.”

Monisha Advani, Producer at Emmay Entertainment, added, “This film is close to our hearts. It marks our third collaboration with Zee Studios and our first with the supremely talented Abhishek Bachchan. The story struck a deep emotional chord with all of us. We’re proud to bring this unique tale of hope, friendship, and renewal to audiences everywhere.”

Kaalidhar Laapata is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4, offering a heartfelt cinematic experience rooted in emotion, innocence, and second chances.