Kiran Rao Celebrates Cinema

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, fresh off the critical acclaim of her directorial Laapataa Ladies, has brought her storytelling sensibility to the global stage. She is serving as a jury member at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), held from June 13 to 22 in China.

Representing Indian cinema internationally, Rao made a striking appearance at the festival’s opening ceremony in a bold red Payal Khandwala saree, paired with a white blouse, statement earrings, and a chunky silver cuff — a look that blended traditional elegance with modern flair.

Speaking about her jury role, Kiran said, “It’s wonderful to be here in Shanghai, among filmmakers and talent from China and across the globe. I look forward to watching the selection of films in the International Competition section with my fellow jurors, many of whom I admire deeply. As a filmmaker and storyteller, it’s a joy to join a jury that values bold and original voices.”

Rao also reflected on cinema’s connective power, adding, “This for me is a timely reminder of how powerful global cinema can be in building bridges and connecting us through stories.”

The jury is chaired by Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore, best known for the iconic Cinema Paradiso. Other members include Argentine director Iván Fund, Chinese actor-director Huang Bo, filmmaker Yang Lina, actress Yong Mei, and Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos.

Now in its 27th edition, the Shanghai International Film Festival is among Asia’s most prestigious film events. This year’s edition features more than 400 films from over 71 countries, highlighting both emerging talents and renowned auteurs.

Kiran’s inclusion on the jury further cements her standing as a creative force in Indian cinema — especially following the success of Laapataa Ladies, which hit theatres on March 1, 2024.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures, the film tells a poignant and humorous tale of two young brides mistakenly swapped on a rural train journey. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, it was widely praised for its gentle satire, heartfelt storytelling, and vivid rural setting.

With her continued focus on stories rooted in empathy, humour, and social nuance, Kiran Rao’s voice resonates not just in India but across global platforms like SIFF — where cinema remains both mirror and bridge.