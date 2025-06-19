RajaSaab Eyes 1000 Crores

The recently unveiled teaser shows Prabhas in two contrasting looks — one bursting with charisma, energy, and style, and the other hinting at a supernatural or cursed past

Director Maruthi is brimming with confidence about his upcoming horror-fantasy film The RajaSaab, starring pan-Indian superstar Prabhas. During a grand teaser launch event in Hyderabad, Maruthi boldly predicted that the film will cross the ₹1000 crore mark when it hits theatres on December 5.

Addressing media from across the country, Maruthi was asked if The RajaSaab could match or surpass the massive box office performances of Prabhas’s previous blockbusters like Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD. Without hesitation, the director replied in Tamil, “It will definitely make that sum.”

To reinforce his point, Maruthi recalled the success of Darling, the Tamil remake of his Telugu film Prema Katha Chithram. “Everyone saw how well Darling did in Tamil Nadu. That was my story too. I believe The RajaSaab will resonate here as well,” he said.

When asked about the film’s plot and speculation that Prabhas plays dual roles, Maruthi clarified that the star appears in just one character, though with different shades. Even ahead of release, the film is generating significant buzz. It boasts the largest horror-fantasy set ever constructed in India — a massive, eerie mansion that exudes an ominous charm and mystery.

The recently unveiled teaser shows Prabhas in two contrasting looks — one bursting with charisma, energy, and style, and the other hinting at a supernatural or cursed past. These glimpses have only heightened anticipation. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, all of whom play characters tied to the secrets of the haunted mansion.

Produced by People Media Factory, The RajaSaab is being made as a true pan-Indian entertainer and will release in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With Prabhas leading the charge, a gripping genre, lavish sets, and a director known for delivering hits, The RajaSaab is already being touted as one of the most awaited films of the year — and possibly another 1000-crore blockbuster in the making.