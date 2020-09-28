Benny Dayal’s new song reminds we are all rockstars of our lives.

Singer Benny Dayal feels the world needs a dose of positivity, and he hopes his latest track Jee le does the trick.



For the song, Benny has collaborated with composer Raajeev V. Bhalla.



“When I was approached by Raajeev for this song, I was game to work with him immediately because I have personally been a fan of his music. Moreover, the world needs a dose of positivity and hope. We may not have everything right now but we all have something to be grateful for, so the song reminds you to focus on that, and to remember that we are all rockstars of our own lives,” Benny said.



To this, Bhalla added: “Benny and I thought the message of, ‘live in the moment, my friend, this is all we got.. Zindagi ka tu rockstar’, is much needed today. We cannot keep worrying all the time and even lose the joy we have right now. We must live big, shine bright and soar high, no matter what the lows.”

Benny Dayal’s new song reminds we are all rockstars of our lives.

For the video, singers Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Armaan Malik, Shalmali Kholgade, Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, Jonita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Aditi Singh Sharma, Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak, Siddhart Mahadevan, Mihir Joshi, Arunaja, Kamakshi Khanna, Lisa Mishra, Nikita Gandhi, Sangeet/Anusha, Shashwat Singh, Saptak Chatterjee, and Shefali Alvarez also sent in self-recorded clips to share the uplifting message of the song.

Beishqi Galiyaan

Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares have recorded a new romantic track.



Titled “Beishqi galiyaan”, the song is set around a boy who has given his lovergirl 13 flowers — 12 real and one fake, telling her that he will love her till the last one withers away.



“Shefali is an extremely talented artiste. It was a great experience working with her. This song is a love number that gives you all the ‘feels’ in the world,” gushed Benny.



Shefali was equally effusive in praise of her colleague, and super thrilled to finally get a chance to sing a love song with “one of my closest friends and fellow singer, Benny Dayal”.

Benny Dayal’s new song reminds we are all rockstars of our lives.

“I’m so happy as he decided to share his musicality with me on this song, which has been composed by Prateek Gandhi. This song is about love that has no boundaries, no thoughts, no expectations. It is just pure love,” she added.



She is happy with how the video turned out.



“This was shot during the lockdown directed by one of my oldest friends Kristy de Cunha. My video

Advertisements

