Taking to Twitter on Monday, Shraddha Kapoor urged: “A request to whoever comes across the migrants who have been allowed to walk home on humanitarian grounds in Maharashtra, please give them food and water along the way.”

Criticising Indian Railways’ decision to avail online booking for select train services that have started, Pooja Bhatt posted a sarcastic message. “So migrant workers log onto their smartphones and book tickets online? Great move #IndianRailways,” she tweeted.

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal wrote: “This migrant issue is getting out of hand. its been so long they are all helter skelter – people are just walking on the highway everywhere. Few trains, most of them don’t have money and now online booking. Crazy.”

Shekhar Kapur tweeted: “Which one of us did not know that the Indian economy is built on migrant workers? That household help was migrant workers? That 5000 kids everyday die of malnutrition in India? And all this since Independence? Or is it just convenient ignorance?”

The decision by state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to suspend labour laws, in a bid to restart economic activity, was also criticised by many.

“Not only migrants workers are left to fend for themselves, now the govt is disempowering them of their rights to minimum wage / safety / living conditions . The govt cares only for the Rich,” wrote filmmaker Onir.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has organised buses to transport stranded migrant labourers, tweeted: “Time to help the migrants.”

