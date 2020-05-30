The association, while making its demand, cited the film industry’s huge contribution to the Indian economy every year.

“CINTAA #DemandForIndustryStatus : Mr. #SudeshBerry. The Indian Entertainment Industry contributes approximately 1.75 lakh crores every year to the economy. @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @MinOfCultureGoi @LabourMinistry @PrakashJavdekar @AnupamPKher @iamsunnydeol @sushant_says,” the official page of (CINTAA) tweeted on Saturday.

The official page also shared a picture of actor Sudesh Berry standing with placard in his hands which reads: “#ChangeOurLivesForBetter. Bharat sarkar se hamari maang film-TV udyog ko miley industry ka darja.” (We request the Indian government to give the film and television industry the status of an industry.)

