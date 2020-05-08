“Piku” released on May 8, 2015, and on Friday Deepika shared a message on Facebook along with a still from the film’s shoot. Tagging the film’s writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar, the actress shared the lyrics of the song “Lamhe guzar gaye” from “Piku”.

At the end of the message, she wrote: “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend… #rana #piku #bhaskor #ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi.”

Her reference was to the characters in the film. While Irrfan was Rana, Deepika played Piku, and Amitabh Bachchan had essayed Bhaskor in Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life romantic comedy.

“Piku” was a box-office success, and the film won three National Awards — for Bachchan as Best Actor, and Juhi Chaturvedi for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.