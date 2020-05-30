SHARE
10 times Irrfan Khan proved he is master of versatility.

On her Facebook profile, Sutapa shared two photograph. One picture featured Irrfan, and the other had the couple posing for the camera.

Irrfan’s wife shares throwback pic of actor: Till we meet again.

” ‘Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.’ It’s just a matter of time…milenge baaten karenge…. Till we meet again,” she wrote.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 in Mumbai. He was 54.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and was under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

