A social media user took to Twitter requesting Kartik for a birthday message amid lockdown.

The user wrote: ” @TheAaryanKartik… so tomorrow is my friend’s brother SARTHAK’s birthday and he’s really a big fan of yours. amidst the lockdown, since they can’t do anything extraordinary for him, he’d be really very happy if you could just wish him so yes please it’s a genuine request?”

Kartik replied: “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sarthak. Have a good one And please stay at home.”

Recently, a video of the actor’s mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolling him for not sharing a Mother’s Day post on social media went viral. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty — “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

