“Most of the roles I have played have been either negative or characters with grey shades. I love playing negative roles. My personality adds a lot of life to these type of roles,” he said.

He has played positive characters too. “I remember playing (a positive) one for ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’. The role was of a father who was aggressive but still a loving man. I received a lot of appreciation for that,” he said.

He has also featured in shows like “Uttaran” and “Veera”.

Advertisements

