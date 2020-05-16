Manjiri Pupala on her role in ‘Betaal’.

“Shooting for a horror-thriller like ‘Betaal’ has been a really great experience. This is my first project with Netflix and I am super excited about the association,” Manjiri said.

“I am essaying the role of a tribal woman (Puniya) who is consumed by anger and hatred for the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Division) which eventually leads to an interesting turn of events. It’s a very compelling character and without giving away much all I can say is watch out for ‘Betaal’ and the monster within us,” she added.

The series delves into themes of an age-old cure, haunted tunnel, army of undead and how “evil is eternal”.

Set in a remote village, the show narrates the story of a team on a mission to help the villagers and fight the horrific enemy. It starts when they stumble upon the curse of Betaal mountain, which unleashes an army of zombies on them as well as the villagers. The trailer is dark, gripping, and intriguing.

The show promises to show audiences “breathless battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal’s curse, and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb — attacking anything with a pulse”.

It is directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan.

“Betaal” will stream on Netflix on May 24. The show also stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami and Syna Anand.

Renowned horror studio Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment have executive produced the show.

Advertisements

