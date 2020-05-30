Neetu took to Instagram and shared an old picture of herself along with Rishi from their younger days. Alongside the image, she wrote a few lines from the classic song “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye” by Vera Lynn.

“Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I’m away,” she wrote in the caption.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

