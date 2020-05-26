Nora took to Instagram to share a special Eid message for her fans. Nora also mentioned that she is not celebrating Eid with her friends and family this year. Her post comes at a time when the world battles the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and India is experiencing a lockdown.

Sharing a beautiful photograph of herself, the actress wrote: “Eid mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! Its a crazy time right now and although i am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out if this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone.”

Recently, Nora took to social media to express that she is “done with 2020”. The “O Saki Saki” dancer shared a TikTok video on Instagram, which she captioned: “I’m ready to quit 2020… Make it stop.”

