In the process, Nora beat popular Morrocon-American rapper French Montana, who has a following of 12.5 million on the photo-sharing website.

“My Insta(gram) family has been growing strong everyday. I’m so proud that I’ve been able to do this organically! Its a huge deal to be the most followed moroccan artiste in the world!,” she said.

The actress, who is Canadian born and Moroccan by descent, calls it a huge achievement.

“It’s a great achievement! Thanks to all my followers and my loyal fan base! They are so important to me and i’m so grateful for them and their constant support!” she said.

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Kamariya” (“Stree”) and “Ek toh kam zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”), besides her recent hit “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”.

