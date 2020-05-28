Over 50 artistes to unite for One India Virtual Concert.

The event will see participation of artistes from all regions of India, with participants and audience members tuning in from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal and others states to watch this concert on May 31, which happens to be Event Managers Day.

The concert will aim to raise funds for those suffering from hardships during lockdown, and will try to provide a good sustainable way ahead for a lot of talent and skilled workers associated with the industry.

The concert is presented by Indian Event Professionals Association.

