“I love filming in India. I love travelling in India. I made a beautiful television show called ‘Tough Rides’ in India back in 2012. I rode a motorcycle for 54 days and 14,000 kms all over India. I love spirituality and all the different cultures of the country. I love the different cuisines, the history, architecture… I love it all. India is not only one of my favourite places to shoot, but also one of my favourite places to travel. So a trip to India is always high on the list of things that I need to do,” Pyle told IANS.

Recently, the Canadian adventurer and TV host shot for an episode of his new series “Expedition Asia With Ryan Pyle” in Manali.

Looking back at the experience, he said: “I filmed one episode of the show, it involved a few days of trek. I can tell you it was incredibly challenging. India has a wildness to its nature that is truly special. The mountains are accessible in and around the valley, but they are not easy. The trekking is challenging. The weather can play tricks on you. It is a true adventure destination.”

Asked about special memories from his Manali trip, he said it was getting a shave on a street side.

“I love Manali. It is the adventure capital of India. I went for a street shave. There are a lot of barber shops in the street. I always go there and get a shave. There is no better place in the world to get a shave than on the back streets of Manali,” he said.

Pyle hopes to come back to India after the coronavirus pandemic eases a bit.

“I hope to come back to India as soon as possible and shoot. I hope I get to do another season of my new show ‘Expedition Asia With Ryan Pyle’. It will be fun to come back to India and do another series as soon as the world passes through this COVID-19 virus that we are dealing with. My heart goes out to all the Indian people at the moment who are under lockdown. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Once this virus pandemic is over, hopefully very soon, I do hope to comeback and reconnect with amazing friends in India,” he said.

For “Expedition Asia With Ryan Pyle”, the host explored destinations in India, Philippines, China, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand and Malaysia.

The show airs in India on Discovery, Discovery HD and newly launched app Discovery Plus.

