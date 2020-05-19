‘Shararat’ cast to have a virtual reunion.

The cast will go live on Facebook on Tuesday.

Giving the update, Karanvir took to Instagram and wrote: “The #shararat gang is coming live tommorrow 19th May at 7pm from my @facebook fan page @karanvirbohraofficialpage. Do log in and share our ‘Shararat’ moments.”

The show was aired on Star Plus channel from 2003-2007. It was loosely based on the lines of American show “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”.

Actors like Farida Jalal, Aditi Malik, Poonam Narula, Harsh Vasishth, and Shoma Anand were also part of the show.

Advertisements

