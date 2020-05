Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler.

“Impossible task,” she captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls.

Reacting to it, a user wrote: “so true.”

Another one commented: “the real struggle.”

Currently, Sonam is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.

Advertisements