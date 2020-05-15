SHARE
Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday: “Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation.”

A link was also shared on the actor’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet: “@iamsrk & #MeerFoundation are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowdfunding link and help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them.”

