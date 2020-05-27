Taking to Instagram, the “Uri: The Surgical Strike” star posted his sun-kissed selfie and wrote: “Light jaa raha hai, light jaa raha hai!.. miss acknowledging sunsets like this.”

Speaking of his activities during the lockdown, Vicky has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures on social media showing what he’s up to nowadays. He also tried his hands at cooking.

On the film front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in “Sardar Udham Singh”. He is also acting in Meghna Gulzar’s film where he essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of Indian Army when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan.

