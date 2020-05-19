“I believe in introspecting a lot… I do it all the time. I follow my inner voice whenever I make songs. I make songs that make my inner self feel comfortable.

“As I have ample amount of time during the lockdown I am trying to revisit my old work and listen to songs that I made six years ago. This process helps me in improving my work…It tells me where I went wrong and what I could do to produce better music,” Vishal told IANS.

Vishal is currently being lauded for his hit track “Muskurayega India”, featuring some of the biggest names from the Bollywood — including Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Written by Kaushal Kishore, the song aims at boosting people’s spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“It was a surreal experience recording ‘Muskurayega India’. I feel blessed that I was able to bring smile to people’s faces during such hard times. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji shared my song and appreciated it… so receiving praises from him was a huge thing for me,” Vishal added.

