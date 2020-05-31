Taking to Instagram Story, Karan posted a video clip, celebrating the seven illustrious years of the film.

In the video, we can see a few stills from the film. The instrumental music of the title track, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” is also heard playing in the background.

“Celebrating 7 years of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’,” the video read.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the hit movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. The friendship drama revolves around a nerdystudent Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their trip in Manali.

Advertisements

