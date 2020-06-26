The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has improved its ranking from “Tier 3” to “Tier 2 Watchlist” per US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report which ranks countries based on anti-trafficking in persons efforts.

President of the Human Rights Commission and Chairman of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Committee Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al Awwad said that the Kingdom’s new ranking reflects the major reforms adopted by the Saudi Leadership.

“These reforms were positively reflected in the development of the country’s legal and institutional framework for trafficking in persons, which in turn promotes the work environment and protects workers”, he added.

